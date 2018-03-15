Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2018 Health & Wellness Set for Saturday, March 24

ROCK SPRINGS — Slip through a 10-foot tall, 12-foot long colon to find out everything you need to know about your health and wellness.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2018 Health & Wellness Fair is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 24, at the hospital, 1200 College Drive. It’s a free, family event.

What goes on inside a colon isn’t all you’ll learn.



Blood draw results: Those who participated in the blood draws earlier this month can pick up results and speak with a provider about what the numbers mean.

Blender bikes: Josie Ibarra, an MHSC registered dietician, will have the blender bikes out. Take a spin to see how much pedal power it takes to make a smoothie.

Bites of nutrition: MSHC Executive Chef Eve Piza has come up with some tasty and healthy treats to share with visitors.

AirMed: University of Utah Health will have the helicopter in the front parking lot.

Walk with our doctor: Starting at 10 a.m., MHSC Hematologist/Oncologist Dr. Banu Symington will lead a walk around the hospital. Do you know what the second-biggest risk factor for cancer is? She’ll talk about it and fill you in on what you can do about it.

Wellness talks: MHSC Pharmacy Director Renee Petty has four brief, informative talks planned. Each will last about 15 minutes and leave some time for questions.

• 9:30 a.m. – Naloxone: Opioid reversal agent that is now available to the public through your friendly neighborhood pharmacist! Naloxone is an opioid reversal agent that is now available to the public through a prescription from your local pharmacist. Learn how to obtain it and how to administer it. It can save a life!

• 10 a.m. – Supplements: Are they worth the money? Supplements are not FDA regulated. Sometimes it’s hard to tell what you are getting. Learn what’s in your supplements and whether they are helping you.

• 10:30 a.m. – Meds from Mexico and Canada: Buying medications across the border is cheaper, but are they safe? Learn what you need to know about buying medications from across the border.

• 11 a.m. – New adult vaccine: Find out the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on adult vaccinations.

Blood Pressure & BMI: You can find out what your blood pressure is and talk to professionals about what your numbers mean. You also can have BMI/body fat testing done by the experts.



MHSC departments: Staff from several hospital service areas will be available to answer questions, including Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, Medical Imaging, Physical and Speech Rehabilitation Services and Cardiac Rehabilitation.

Vendors: Here are just a few of the area health care and wellness providers that will be on hand, including Wyoming Cancer Resource Services with the Giant Inflatable Colon; Soul Studio, with information on float tank benefits, yoga and reiki; Deer Trail Assisted Living; Wild Roots, information on healing organically; Western Wyoming Community College nursing students, information on early detection and prevention of arthritis; Belkins Paps; Wyoming Relay – for the Hearing Impaired; and Young at Heart.

For more information, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com or call Janae Gale, MHSC Director of Volunteer Services and Community Outreach, at 307-352-8418.