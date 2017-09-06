Memorial Hospital Recognizes Employees With Certifications

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is recognizing employees who have gone above and beyond by becoming certified in a variety of areas.

Certification is a mark of excellence and validates mastery of knowledge, skills and abilities in one’s role, said MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Nielson in a press release.

Ongoing learning and practice requirements are then validated through recertification.

Obtaining certification is voluntary.

Here is the most recent list of MHSC employees with certifications:

Julie Lange: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse

Isabelle Holland: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse

Deb Davis: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse

Melissa Mansfield: CNOR, Certified Nurse Operating Room

Shawn Gilmore: CST, Certified Surgical Technician

Karen Frost: CRCST, Certified Registered Central Services Technician

Julie Nordwall: CRST, Certified Registered Central Services Technician

Gail Goldman: CEN, Certified Emergency Nurse

Nicole Mandros: RN-C, Certified Med/Surg Nurse

Monica Bennett: RN-C, Certified Med/Surg Nurse

Elizabeth Will: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse

Alisa Orr: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse

Dawn Piaia: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse

Sarah Corhn: Certified Lactation Counselor

Carol Dana: Certified Lactation Counselor

Amanda Molski: CPHQ, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality

Kalpana Pokhrel: CPHQ, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality

Kristy Nielson: CCRN and CNE; Certified Critical Care Nurse, Certified Nurse Educator

Krysta Padilla: Essentials of Critical Care Orientation Certification

Sue Baker: DOT certified to ship Category A & B Infectious Substances

Connie Fields: DOT certified to ship Category A & B Infectious Substances, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Janelle Nickell: CHDS, Certified Healthcare Documentation Specialist

Keith Carnahan: Certified Radiation Safety Officer

Amber Fisk: aPHR, Associate Professional in HR

Suzan Campbell: SPHR and ARM; Senior Professional in Human Resources, Associate in Risk Management

Shane Sager: Certified Sleep Disorder Specialist, certified in Pulmonary Function Testing and Neonatal and Pediatric Specialty

Travis Hardin: Certified Sleep Disorder Specialist

Autumn Moffatt: CPS, Certified Professional Coder

Cindy Harkins: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified trainer, Certified Phlebotomist

Tammie Henderson: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Natalie Harrison: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Mason Pope: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, CNA, EMT-B

Corey Worden: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Gaila Gray: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Tanisha Winner: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Angela Kendall: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, certified Phlebotomist

Cherell O’Driscoll: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Jessica Voelker: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified trainer

Jacki Dewitt: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, certified Laboratory Assistant

Jessica Ice: Hair Follicle Testing certified

Lexy Newman: Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Karissa Corley: Urine Drug Screen Collection certified

Gina Elkins: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, Certified Medical Assistant, Certified Phlebotomy Technician

Jennifer LaFave: Breath Alcohol Testing certified

Suzanne Chick: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Ashley Lundgren: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Ruth Chipp: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Noah Gray: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Victoria Radovanic: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Sue Baker: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Devonna Jetmore: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Roy Smith: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Christopher Fields: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Aneda Hazelett: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Christina Sanders: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Nicole Stainbrook: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional

Christine Radakovich: certified Professional Coach