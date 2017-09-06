Memorial Hospital Recognizes Employees With Certifications

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is recognizing employees who have gone above and beyond by becoming certified in a variety of areas.
Certification is a mark of excellence and validates mastery of knowledge, skills and abilities in one’s role, said MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Nielson in a press release.
Ongoing learning and practice requirements are then validated through recertification.
Obtaining certification is voluntary.
Here is the most recent list of MHSC employees with certifications:
Julie Lange: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse
Isabelle Holland: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse
Deb Davis: CPAN, Certified Post-Anesthesia Nurse
Melissa Mansfield: CNOR, Certified Nurse Operating Room
Shawn Gilmore: CST, Certified Surgical Technician
Karen Frost: CRCST, Certified Registered Central Services Technician
Julie Nordwall: CRST, Certified Registered Central Services Technician
Gail Goldman: CEN, Certified Emergency Nurse
Nicole Mandros: RN-C, Certified Med/Surg Nurse
Monica Bennett: RN-C, Certified Med/Surg Nurse
Elizabeth Will: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse
Alisa Orr: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse
Dawn Piaia: OCN, Certified Oncology Nurse
Sarah Corhn: Certified Lactation Counselor
Carol Dana: Certified Lactation Counselor
Amanda Molski: CPHQ, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality
Kalpana Pokhrel: CPHQ, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality
Kristy Nielson: CCRN and CNE; Certified Critical Care Nurse, Certified Nurse Educator
Krysta Padilla: Essentials of Critical Care Orientation Certification
Sue Baker: DOT certified to ship Category A & B Infectious Substances
Connie Fields: DOT certified to ship Category A & B Infectious Substances, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Janelle Nickell: CHDS, Certified Healthcare Documentation Specialist
Keith Carnahan: Certified Radiation Safety Officer
Amber Fisk: aPHR, Associate Professional in HR
Suzan Campbell: SPHR and ARM; Senior Professional in Human Resources, Associate in Risk Management
Shane Sager: Certified Sleep Disorder Specialist, certified in Pulmonary Function Testing and Neonatal and Pediatric Specialty
Travis Hardin: Certified Sleep Disorder Specialist
Autumn Moffatt: CPS, Certified Professional Coder
Cindy Harkins: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified trainer, Certified Phlebotomist
Tammie Henderson: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Natalie Harrison: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Mason Pope: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, CNA, EMT-B
Corey Worden: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Gaila Gray: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Tanisha Winner: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Angela Kendall: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, certified Phlebotomist
Cherell O’Driscoll: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Jessica Voelker: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified trainer
Jacki Dewitt: Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, certified Laboratory Assistant
Jessica Ice: Hair Follicle Testing certified
Lexy Newman: Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Karissa Corley: Urine Drug Screen Collection certified
Gina Elkins: Breath Alcohol Testing certified, Hair Follicle Testing certified, Urine Drug Screen Collection certified, Certified Medical Assistant, Certified Phlebotomy Technician
Jennifer LaFave: Breath Alcohol Testing certified
Suzanne Chick: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Ashley Lundgren: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Ruth Chipp: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Noah Gray: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Victoria Radovanic: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Sue Baker: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Devonna Jetmore: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Roy Smith: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Christopher Fields: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Aneda Hazelett: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Christina Sanders: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Nicole Stainbrook: certified by the ASCP as a Laboratory Professional
Christine Radakovich: certified Professional Coach
