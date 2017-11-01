Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Approves Affiliation Agreement

During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees approved an agreement with members of the University of Utah to extend the Affiliation between to two organizations.

Members from the University of Utah spoke to the members of the boards about the desires of the University of Utah to continue the affiliation with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and that the “Goal of the affiliation is to help improve patient care how, when and where they need it.

Members of the University of Utah also spoke to the board on how they hope to improve on the past and the future of the Hospital. The affiliation is intended to help both organizations learn from each other and train together.

The University of Utah representatives expressed that it is a 2 way commitment between the two organizations and not transactional. The hope of the agreement is to provide “Quality related patient care”.

The University of Utah and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County currently have roughly 12 to 15 contract agreements together and hope to continue their affiliation.

With the approval of the Hospital board, the agreement will be presented to the board of County Commissioners during their next meeting. Members of the board expressed their desire for Commissioner Kolb to push to get the affiliation approval added to the agenda for the next meeting which is scheduled to take place on November 7, 2017.