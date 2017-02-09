Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board Creates List of Action Items During Special Meeting

The Board of Trustees for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County held a special meeting today to ratify the actions of their emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Actions ratified included the acceptance of the resignation of CEO Jerry Klein, appointment of Irene Richardson as interim CEO, and acceptance of the resignation of legal counsel George Lemich.

In addition to ratifying the previous actions, the board voted to void the contract of Vice president and in-house legal counsel Mandeep Gill as of February 7, 2017. The board also voted to void former CEO Jerry Klein’s contract as of February 7, 2017 in addition to ratifying the approval of his resignation.

The trustees also created a list of action items to review in the near future. List items include:

Swearing in of Trustee Barbara J. Sowada (Because she is an appointed official and not elected, swearing in is not essential prior to taking on duties as a trustee.)

Beginning the search for a new CEO

Creating a CEO Job Description

Evaluation of check writing procedure

Investigation into CEO Jerry Klein’s actions over the past several months with an emphasis on the past several days

Providing information to the public that contains real facts and figures on the hospital’s financial situation

During the meeting, hospital liaison for the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners set the record straight on rumors that former CEO Jerry Klein and CFO Irene Richardson were not invited to the commissioners meeting on Tuesday. Kolb said the public notice of the meeting is an open invitation for the public to attend, including hospital administration.

Kolb also said rumors that he has any ties to Aspen Mountain Medical Center are untrue. Trustee Taylor Jones said he has heard similar accusations about himself and also said he has no ties to Aspen Mountain Medical Center.

Board Chair Richard Mathey said the hospital board will work to be as transparent as possible with the public.

“It is our intent to be as absolutely open in our deliberations and actions as is possible,” said Mathey. “And if we can do so without harming the interests of Memorial Hospital, we will do more than comply with the executive session statutes, and that which can be discussed in public will be discussed in public.”

The board went into executive session to, as Mathey described, “discuss matters affecting the security of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County” before adjourning without taking further action.