Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County Board Of Trustees To Hold Special Workshop Meeting

The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a Special Workshop Meeting at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, May 23, 2017).

Items on the agenda for the meeting at 6:00 p.m. include open session with the members of the Board of Trustees of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Medical Staff to share information and discuss developments over the past quarter; and if needed, executive session to discuss personnel and other matters considered confidential by law.

Below is the agenda for the meeting: