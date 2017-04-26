Latest

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees To Hold Special Workshop Meeting

April 26, 2017

The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a Special Workshop Meeting at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, April 27, 2017).

Items on the agenda for the meeting at 6:00 p.m. include open session with the members of the Board of Directors of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation to discuss the relationship between the Foundation and the Hospital; and if needed, executive session to discuss personnel and other matters considered confidential by law.

Below is the agenda for the meeting:

Agenda – April 27 2017 Special Meeting Workshop Foundation Board (002)
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees To Hold Special Workshop Meeting"

Leave a Reply