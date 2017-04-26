Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees To Hold Special Workshop Meeting

The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a Special Workshop Meeting at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, April 27, 2017).

Items on the agenda for the meeting at 6:00 p.m. include open session with the members of the Board of Directors of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation to discuss the relationship between the Foundation and the Hospital; and if needed, executive session to discuss personnel and other matters considered confidential by law.

Below is the agenda for the meeting: