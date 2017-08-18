Latest

Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County Earns Top Quality Award

August 18, 2017

Pictured from left are Kara Jackson, RN Quality Analyst at MHSC; Kevin Franke, BSN, Mountain Pacific Quality Health Quality Improvement Specialist; and Amanda Molski, RN Director of Quality at MHSC.

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s official. On Aug. 10, 2017, Mountain-Pacific Quality Health recognized Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with a 2017 Hospital Quality Excellence Award for outstanding performance in effectively using quality assurance performance improvement methodologies to improve care practices.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is one of four hospitals honored during this year’s Wyoming Quality Health Care Conference held in Casper.

To be eligible for this coveted award, winners had to meet eight categories of criteria, including antibiotic stewardship elements, patient and family engagement activities, care coordination elements and leadership qualities — awardees had to exhibit strong leadership support for providing quality care.

MHSC Interim CEO Irene Richardson said providing quality care to patients is the hospital’s No. 1 priority.
“The leaders at MHSC play an important role in ensuring that they promote the delivery of quality care. Our staff delivers on that promise. I couldn’t be more proud of our staff, leaders and physicians,” Richardson said.

 

