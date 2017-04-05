Latest

Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County Temporarily Terminates Search For CEO

TOPICS:

April 5, 2017

During their regular meeting members of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Directors agreed to temporarily terminate the search for a CEO. Board President Richard Mathey said he considered the search to be somewhat of a monopoly.

After narrowing down the list of candidates to six the board decided that it would be in the best interest of the Hospital to concentrate on the hire of a Clinic Director. The Clinic Director would oversee operations at the Hospital as well as the Clinic.
The Board of Directors will continue the search for a CEO at a later date.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 6, 2017 -

Leave a Reply