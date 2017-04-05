Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County Temporarily Terminates Search For CEO

During their regular meeting members of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Directors agreed to temporarily terminate the search for a CEO. Board President Richard Mathey said he considered the search to be somewhat of a monopoly.

After narrowing down the list of candidates to six the board decided that it would be in the best interest of the Hospital to concentrate on the hire of a Clinic Director. The Clinic Director would oversee operations at the Hospital as well as the Clinic.

The Board of Directors will continue the search for a CEO at a later date.