Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Medical Staff Announces Scholarship Winners.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is proud to announce their selected scholarship recipients for various scholarships offered by Memorial Hospital and the Medical Staff. The winners are Valerie Barajas, Amanda Verheydt, Kiana Corley, and Taylor Seilbach.

MHSC Medical Staff Scholarship- Offered to all seniors in both School District #1 and School District #2, the Medical Staff Scholarship was available to any student seeking secondary education in a healthcare related field. There were two recipients, one from each district. The scholarship award is $3,000 for each student, funded by a $1,500 donation from Memorial Hospital and a $1,500 donation from the Medical Staff. From School District #1, the Medical Staff chose Amanda Verheydt who is planning to pursue a career in Obstetrics and will be attending the University of Wyoming in the fall. From School District #2, the Medical Staff chose Valerie Barajas, who will be attending the University of Wyoming in the fall and is planning to pursue a career in nursing.

“Because of the outstanding applications we received this year, the Medical Executive Committee decided to donate $3,000 of their own money to award a third scholarship, the MHSC Medical Executive Committee Scholarship,” announced Kerry Thielbar, the Medical Staff Services Supervisor. Kiana Corley was chosen as the recipient of the MHSC Medical Executive Committee Scholarship. Kiana will attend WWCC in the fall and is planning to pursue a career as a pharmacist. Kiana’s scholarship will be awarded later this month.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Health Academy Scholarship- In partnership with the Rock Springs High School’s Health Academy, this Scholarship was established to provide financial assistance for a Rock Spring’s Health Academy student seeking secondary education in a healthcare related field. The scholarship award is $1,500, donated by Memorial Hospital Administration. The winner of this scholarship, Taylor Seilbach, will be attending Casper College in the fall. Taylor plans to pursue a career in Medicine.

Throughout the years, Memorial Hospital has partnered with both school districts to provide job shadowing and offer programs for students who are interested in having a career in healthcare. It is the privilege and responsibility of physicians to provide these scholarships as an act of goodwill, not only does it honors the heath and success of our rising generation but it honors our title of “doctor”. After all, doctor is “teacher” in Latin, explained Dr. Dansie, the President of the Medical Staff.