Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Medical Staff Presents Final Scholarship

ROCK SPRINGS – The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County presented its final scholarship, the Medical Executive Committee Scholarship, to Kiana Corley.

“Because of the outstanding applications we received this year, the Medical Executive Committee decided to donate $3,000 of their own money to award a third scholarship, the MHSC Medical Executive Committee Scholarship,” explained Kerry Thielbar, the Medical Staff Services Supervisor. Kiana Corley plans to attend Western Wyoming Community College to pursue a career as a pharmacist.

In total, the Memorial Hospital awarded four scholarships totaling $10,500 to students from School District 1 and School District 2. The scholarship funds are a combination of donations from Memorial Hospital, the Memorial Hospital Medical Staff, and the Memorial Hospital Medical Executive Committee.

As Dr. Dansie stated earlier this month, “It is the privilege and responsibility of physicians to provide these scholarships as an act of goodwill, not only does it honors the heath and success of our rising generation but it honors our title of

“doctor”. After all, doctor is “teacher” in Latin.”