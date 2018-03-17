Meredith Heads Back to the Finals, Bridges to Wrestle for Seventh

Photos by Claire Knerr

Cleveland, Ohio – Bryce Meredith shined once again at the 2018 NCAA Championships inside the Quicken Loans Arena on Friday. After becoming the third three-time All-American in Cowboy history on Friday morning, the senior advanced to the 141 pound finals for the second time in his career by earning a 1-0 decision over #4 seed Joey McKenna (Ohio State) in the semifinals.

“This is what we train all year for,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “It’s a hard path to get to the finals and everyone knows Bryce (Meredith) is facing one of the hottest guys in the country right now. It was unexpected with how the semifinal played out but it’s an emotional high right now. I can’t be more excited for him”.

It will be the ninth time a Cowboy will compete for a national title. Meredith will face Cornell freshman Yianni Diakomihalis tonight.

Additionally, redshirt freshman Montorie Bridges (pictured above) went 1-2 on the day and will wrestle for seventh place this morning. Bridges became the first Cowboy to earn All-American honors in his freshman season since Joe LeBlanc (184 pounds) in 2009. With Bridges and Meredith both securing their All-American status, it’s the first time since 2013 UW had two All-Americans in one season. Tyler Cox (125 pounds) and Alfonso Hernandez (197 pounds) earned the honors in 2013.

Coach Branch commented, “When looking at the future of the program and to have a freshman come through and become an All-American is extremely special. Montorie (Bridges) went out there and wrestled great. Even though he dropped his last one today, I loved what he represented today. He is wrestling on Saturday and that is what it’s all about.”

After two days, Wyoming is sitting 17th in the team standings with 27.5 points. Under Branch, the Pokes highest finish came in 2016 when UW finished 18th.

Complete Wyoming Results:

133 pounds: No. 8 Montorie Bridges– 3-2

Champ. Round 1: Bridges major Ben Thornton (Purdue), 16-3

Champ. Round 2: Bridges No. 9 Dennis Gustafson (VaTech)

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Seth Gross (SDSU) dec. Bridges, 6-3

Blood Round: Brides, dec. John Erneste (Mizzou), 5-4

Conso. Round of 8: No. 4 Kaid Brock (OSU) dec. Bridges, 12-7

141 pounds: No. 1 Bryce Meredith – 4-0

Champ. Round 1: Meredith dec. Colton Schilling (Cal Poly), 5-1

Champ. Round 2: Meredith dec. Vincent Turk (Iowa), 5-2

Quarterfinals: Meredith fall Sa’Derian Perry (EMU), 1:36

Semifinals: Meredith dec. No. 4 Joey McKenna (OSU), 1-0

149 pounds: Sam Turner – 0-2

Champ. Round 1: No. 16 Alfred Bannister (Maryland) dec. Turner, 4-3 TB2

Conso. Round 1: Eleazar Deluca (Rutgers) dec. Turner, 5-3

157 pounds: No. 9 Archie Colgan – 1-2

Champ. Round 1: Colgan dec. Hunter Willits (Oregon State), 3-1 SV1

Champ. Round 2: No. 8 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) dec. Colgan, 2-1 TB2

Conso. Round 2: Luke Weiland (Army) dec. Colgan, 4-2

165 pounds: No. 14 Branson Ashworth – 2-2

Champ. Round 1: Ashworth dec. Connor Flynn (Mizzou), 5-2

Champ. Round 2: No. 3 Vincenzo Jospeh (Penn State) dec. 3-1

Conso. Round 2: Ashworth dec. Gordon Wolf (Lehigh), 8-5

Conso. Round 3: No. 6 Richie Lewis (Rutgers) dec. Ashworth, 7-4

184 pounds: Chaz Polson – 1-2

Champ. Round 1: No. 7 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) tech Polson, 19-1

Conso. Round 1: Polson dec. Alan Clothier (Appalachian State), 8-5

Conso. Round 2: Emory Parker (Illinois) major Polson 17-3