Meredith Places Third, Colgan Takes Fifth in Vegas Tournament

Las Vegas, NV – Seniors Bryce Meredith (pictured) and Archie Colgan led the University of Wyoming wrestling team on Saturday at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Meredith took third at 141 pounds, while Colgan placed fifth at 157 pounds for the Brown and Gold.

On the strength of its two placers, UW took ninth in the team standings with 61 total points, just edging No. 25 Stanford and No. 18 Wisconsin. The Cowboys also finished ahead of No. 8 Minnesota, No. 16 Edinboro, No. 20 Purdue, No. 21 Oklahoma and No. 24 Pitt. It was the second-straight year, Wyoming claimed a top-ten finish as a team and had at least two individuals place at the CKLV Invite.

The Pokes are back in action Saturday, Dec. 9. They will travel to Ames, Iowa, for a 7 p.m. MT dual with Iowa State.

Wyoming CKLV Invite Results:

125 pounds: Trent Olson, 3-1

Will Bardezbain (Kent State) fall Olson, 2:45

Olson dec. Ethan Rotondo (Wisconsin), 9-3

Olson dec. Michael Johnson (UNC), 5-3

Olson fall Michael Russo (Cornell), 2:53

133 pounds: Montorie Bridges, 4-2

Bridges tech. fall Lane Peters (Army West Point), 21-1

Bridges dec. Steve Polakowski (Minnesota), 5-2

No. 9 Luke Pletcher (Ohio State) dec. Bridges, 8-6

Bridges fall Josh Finesilver (Duke), 0:51

Bridges major Dresdan Simon (CMU), 12-4

Austin Desanto (Drexel) dec. Bridges, 7-3

141 pounds: Bryce Meredith, 5-1

Meredith major A.C. Headlee (North Carolina), 14-3

Meredith dec. Nikko Villarreal (Arizona State), 4-0

Meredith fall No. 19 Kanen Storr (Iowa State), 2:04

No. 12 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) dec. Meredith, 4-2 SV

Meredith dec. No. 20 Mason Smith (CMU), 7-3

Third Place Match: Meredith dec. No. 7 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska), 5-3

149 pounds: Sam Turner, 1-2

Turner dec. No. 20 Nick Monico (Kent State), 6-2

Michael Sprague (American) dec. Turner, 6-1

Sam Krivus (Virginia) dec. Tuner, 4-1

157 pounds: Archie Colgan, 5-2

Colgan tech. fall J.J. Wolfe (EMU), 19-4

Colgan dec. Eric Hong (American), 2-0

No. 5 Josh Shields (Arizona State) dec. Colgan, 3-1 SV-1

Colgan major Justin Thomas (Oklahoma), 12-1

Colgan major Tristan Rifanburg (Binghamton), 12-3

No. 4 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) dec. Colgan, 6-4

Fifth Place Match: Colgan dec. Coleman Hammond (CSUB), 6-4

165 pounds: Branson Ashworth, 4-2

Zac Carson (EMU) dec. Ashworth, 7-2

Ashworth med. forfeit Isaiah Holt (Fresno State)

Ashworth dec. Dawaylon Barnes (Oklahoma), 9-3

Ashworth major Jacob Morrissey (Purdue), 16-1

Ashworth dec. Jake Wentzel (Pitt), 3-1

No. 7 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. Ashworth, 4-2

174 pounds: Kyle Pope, 1-2

Pope dec. No. 17 Ben Harvey (Army West Point), 7-4

No. 8 Taylor Lujan (UNI) fall Pope, 3:56

Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech) dec. Pope, 3-2

184 pounds: Chaz Polson, 2-2

Isaac Deaton (UNK) dec. Polson, 13-10

Polson fall Austin Klient (Cal Baptist), 3:00

Polson tech. fall Tyler McNutt (NDSU), 16-0

Chip Ness (UNC) dec. Polson, 10-8

197 pounds: Cody Vigoren, 2-2

Vigoren dec. Nick May (Michigan State), 4-1

Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Vigoren, 5-3

Vigoren dec. Rico Stormer (Harvard), 9-3

Tanner Orndorff (UVU) dec. Vigoren, 6-5

285 pounds: Hunter Mullins, 2-2

Mullins dec. Devin Nye (Kent State), 3-2

Mullins dec. Jon Spaulding (Edinboro), 4-2

No. 13 Nathan Butler (Stanford) major Mullins, 12-0

Cody Crawford (Oregon State) dec. Mullins, 3-2