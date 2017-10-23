MHSC Board of Trustees To Host Special Workshop Meeting Thursday

The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a Special Workshop Meeting with the Hospital Foundation on Thursday.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. and will be preceded by dinner at 5:30 p.m. in Classrooms 1, 2 & 3 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The items on the agenda for the meeting at 6:00 p.m. are: (1) open session with the members of the Board of Directors of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation to discuss the relationship between the Foundation and the Hospital; and (2) if needed, executive session to discuss personnel and other matters considered confidential by law.

The agenda for the meeting is below:1023 Wkshp agenda

