MHSC Celebrate 125 Years Tomorrow

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County celebrates its 125th birthday tomorrow. MHSC will celebrate the milestone with a birthday party from 5 to 7 pm on at the hospital on 1200 College Drive in Rock Springs.

The festivities include cupcakes, ice cream, face painting, kids’ games, trivia, photo booth, an old-fashioned candy stand, hors d’oeuvres and community birthday photos. Historical items and a slide show will be on display, along with a timeline of the past 125 years which will also include a slideshow. There will be party favors, gift bags and prizes. A $25 gift certificate winner will be drawn every 15 minutes along with a $500 grand prize drawing.

Deb Sutton, Marketing and Public Relations Director said,“The hospital has a fascinating history. The hospital and its services have undergone so many incarnations over the years. It’s remarkable to realize the impressive medical institution it has become today.”