MHSC Continues Discussing Removal of Funds From Bank Of The West

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County continued their discussion on removing funds from Bank of The West yesterday during their regularly scheduled board meeting.

Board Member Taylor Jones confirmed to Wyo4News that the topic was discussed among the board of trustees in their meeting. According to Jones, he and board member Marty Kelsey are the two members on the board who are fully for the hospital pulling funds from Bank of the West, while the other board members were concerned about the well being of the hospital.

The discussion is still in the preliminary stages and no final decisions can be made until it is approved or denied by the hospital’s finance board.

This discussion comes on the heels of Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs deciding to remove funds from Bank of the West.