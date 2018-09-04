MHSC Discusses Removing Funds From Bank Of The West

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has discussed removing funds from Bank of the West after their previous financial meeting in Rock Springs.

Marketing and Public Relations Director Deb Sutton confirmed the topic was discussed and will be brought to the board of trustees in their next board meeting on Tuesday, September 12th at Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River. The meeting will take place at 2pm.

The discussion is only in a preliminary stage and no final decisions can be made until it is approved or denied by the board of trustees.

Commissioner John Kolb brought the topic before the commission earlier today at the regularly scheduled commissioners meeting in Green River. This discussion comes on the heels of Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs deciding to remove funds from Bank of the West.