MHSC Hosts Presentation On Use Of Opioid Overdose Antidote Tomorrow

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is hosting a presentation to teach people how to administer a potentially life-saving drug for those overdosing on opioids.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a prescription medication used as a temporary opioid overdose antidote. Under a new Wyoming Law (Wyoming §§ 35-4-901 through 35-5-906), pharmacists may prescribe Naloxone to individuals. Anyone can go to the local pharmacy and ask about obtaining Naloxone.

The presentation is set for 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. on March 22nd in the classrooms in the basement of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Limited seating is available, so people are asked to RSVP by calling 352-8336. You may also RSVP by contacting Lisa Pawlowski at 307-352-8293 or lpawlowski@sweetwatermemorial.com.

During the presentation, Renee Petty, PharmD will discuss how Naloxone works, how to administer it, and where to get it.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Naloxone is only effective in reversing the effects of opioids. It is not effective at treating overdoses related to benzodiazepines (such as Valium®, Xanax®, or Klonopin®) or other types of drugs (such as methamphetamine or cocaine). It cannot be abused, and giving Naloxone to someone who is not overdosing on opioids will not hurt them.