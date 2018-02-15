MHSC Offering Maternal-Fetal Medicine Clinic Monthly

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is offering a new service for high-risk pregnancy patients.

The new Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) clinic will extend the resources of the Maternal Fetal Diagnostics Center in Salt Lake City. This service is made possible by the partnership between MHSC and the University of Utah Hospital.

At the clinic, patients will have access to Dr. Erin Clark, associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at U of U Health, who will provide in-person care to high-risk pregnancy patients at the MFM clinic once a month.

“We know these women and their family members don’t want to travel while dealing with health issues like high-risk pregnancy,” said Gordon Crabtree, CEO of U of U Health.

In the first day, the MFM clinic served seven women.

“In the past, many of the women who needed high-risk pregnancy care simply wouldn’t get it because it was too far away,” Clark said. “Now, with the MFM clinic, patients have access to specialty obstetric services in their own community. By providing this care, we’ll keep mothers and babies safer and ease the burden on patients and their families.”

MHSC officials are optimistic about the partnership and the services it brings to the community.

Both organizations emphasize the agreement does not change ownership, local control and governance or restrict patient choice in providers.