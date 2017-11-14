MHSC Senior Leader To Serve on National AHA Committee

A senior leader at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has been appointed as a member of the American Hospital Association Committee on Clinical Leadership.

MHSC Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quickenden will serve a three-year term – Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020 – on the committee.

The Committee on Clinical Leadership has been charged with providing clinical input to the AHA advocacy and public policy process, serving as a clinical resource on policy issues, as well as guiding the ongoing work of the AHA’s physician activities. The committee also is concerned with issues relating to standards and requirements for clinical education programs and activities. It includes representatives from medicine, nursing and pharmacy.

With a doctorate in pharmacy, Quickenden’s input will be invaluable. She started her career as a pharmacist, transitioning into her current leadership role.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the AHA’s Committee on Clinical Leadership,” Quickenden said. “It will be a great opportunity to bring a community hospital perspective to the AHA and the committee.”

Hospital CEO Irene Richardson said Quickenden is an integral part of MHSC’s leadership team.

“Kari’s experience, commitment and passion for health care is second to none,” Richardson said. “We are fortunate to have her on our team. She will represent us well on the AHA committee. We are proud of her.”