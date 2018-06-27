MHSC Sleep Lab Gains Accreditation

ROCK SPRINGS — Sleep disorders are abundant and varied — there are dozens of different types, and most go beyond simple snoring.

Many of them can be improved with lifestyle changes and getting quality sleep.

A good night’s sleep is important to overall health and well-being. A sleep study at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s accredited Sleep Lab can help get you there.

“When you can’t sleep well, sometimes the cause is a medical problem,” said MHSC Cardiopulmonary Services Director Crystal Hamblin. “Other times, sleep disorders can lead to significant health problems.”

Here are some of the illnesses sleep professionals have diagnosed over the years:

• Congestive heart failure: Central sleep apnea syndrome is common in people with congestive heart failure. The problem is not an airway blockage but can indicate a problem in the brain or heart.

• Obstructive sleep apnea: The airway from the back of the nose, down to the throat collapses during sleep, narrowing the breathing passage and repeatedly blocks the airway. When the airway collapses, air cannot get to the lungs. Your brain wakes you up to breathe, leading to a brief arousal that fragments your sleep and causes poor sleep quality. This cycle can repeat hundreds of times in one night, and typically is not remembered in the morning. This can lead to high blood pressure, increasing your risk of having a heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. It also may be associated with rhythm disturbances — a common one being atrial fibrillation.

• Insomnia: A sleep study can help define something that may have been overlooked if treatment for insomnia is not working.