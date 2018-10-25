MHSC To Celebrate 125 Years In November

It has been 125 years since the medical services in Rock Springs were called “Miners’ Hospital,” but its roots have not been forgotten.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County celebrates its 125th birthday this year. Sweetwater Memorial will celebrate the milestone with a birthday party from 5 to 7 pm on November 8th, at the hospital on 1200 College Drive in Rock Springs.

Advertisement

The festivities include cupcakes, ice cream, face painting, kids’ games, trivia, photo booth, an old-fashioned candy stand, hors d’oeuvres and community birthday photos. Historical items and a slide show will be on display, along with a timeline of the past 125 years which will also include a slideshow. There will be party favors, gift bags and prizes. A $25 gift certificate winner will be drawn every 15 minutes along with a $500 grand prize drawing.

Advertisement

“The hospital has a fascinating history,” Sutton said. “The hospital and its services have undergone so many incarnations over the years. It’s remarkable to realize the impressive medical institution it has become today.”