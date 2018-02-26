MHSC Trustees To Host Special Workshop Tomorrow

The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a Special Joint Medical Staff and Trustees Workshop Meeting on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in Classrooms 1, 2 & 3 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The items on the agenda for the meeting are:

(1) open session with the members of the Board of Trustees of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Medical Staff to share information and discuss developments over the past quarter; and

(2) if needed, executive session to discuss personnel and other matters considered confidential by law.

Below is an agenda for the meeting: