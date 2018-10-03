MHSC Votes To Remove Funds From Bank Of The West

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees met today and voted 3-1 with one abstaining vote to remove funds from Bank of the West. Board President Richard Mathey brought the subject forward to the board as a part of the new business on the agenda.

The board originally planned to have discussion on the removal of the funds at their scheduled meeting in November, but board member Taylor Jones made the motion to remove the funds from Bank of the West. The motion was seconded by Marty Kelsey and was brought forth for discussion. Ed Tardoni disagreed with the vote feeling the decision was political and not a financial decision.

Mathey said no to voting today proposing the topic be moved to next month’s board meeting. Mathey suggested the topic needed to be “debated lawfully” and then voted on stating he felt there had not been enough discussion on the matter.

Trustee’s Barbara Sowada, Jones and Kelsey voted in favor of removing the funds. Truestee Tardoni chose to abstain from the vote while board member Mathey voted against the action. Trustee Irene Richardson was not present at the meeting.

The board of trustees will meet with the Chief Financial Officer and finance board to discuss how and when the funds will be removed.