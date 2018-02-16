MHSC Announces Blood Draw Dates for Annual Health & Wellness Fair

ROCK SPRINGS – Want to know what’s going on with your health? Find out at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2018 Health & Wellness Fair.

MHSC is offering an expanded menu of tests for the March 24 Health & Wellness Fair. The hospital’s lab has set aside some special times to get your blood drawn for these tests. Results will be available at the fair.

Here are some options before the big event:

• March 14: For people 50 and older, blood draw for testing will be done from 6-8 a.m. Wednesday, March 14 at Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Drive in Rock Springs. To make an appointment, call 307-352-6737.

• March 15 & 16: For people 18 and older, blood draw for testing will be done from 6-8 a.m. Thursday, March 15, and Friday, March 16, at MHSC. To make an appointment, call 307-362-6472.

Fasting is recommended for accurate results.

Here’s the complete list of tests available:

• Complete Wellness Panel – Comprehensive Chemistry Panel (CMP, Lipids, Uric), $37

• Blood type (includes Rh), $20

• CBC with Differential, $20

• CBC without Differential, $8

• Ferritin, $20

• Folic Acid, $15

• Glucose, $10

• Hemoglobin A1C, $25

• Hepatitis C, $25

• HIV, $25

• Iron Panel (Iron + TIBC), $25

• Infectious Mononucleosis, $15



• Potassium, $10

• Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), $28

• PT/INR, $15

• Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), $28

• T4 Free, $20

• Uric Acid, $15

• Vitamin B12, $15

• Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy, $15

• Estradiol, $35

• Estrogen, $40

• Progesterone, $40

• Prolactin, $40

• Testosterone, $25

• Throat swab tests include Flu A and B (DNA amplification), $80; and Strep A (DNA amplification), $45

• Urine tests include GC/Chlamydia, $100; and pregnancy, $20

• Other panels include Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP), $25; Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP), $20; Hepatic Function Panel, $20; Lipid Panel, $25; and OB Panel with HIV, $145.

Wellness testing results that are not picked up during the March 24 Health & Wellness Fair will be mailed to patients.