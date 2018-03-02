Midland To Play At This Year’s “Big Show”

The Sweetwater Events Center announced yesterday that country music trio Midland will be part of this year’s Wyoming’s Big Show After Dark Concert Series. Midland is scheduled to perform, Thursday, August 2nd.

Midland is a trio of friends based in Dripping Springs, Texas, with current hits “Drinkin’ Problem” and “Make A Little”. They have also unveil their full-length album debut, On the Rocks (Big Machine Records).

The Sweetwater County Fair, Wyoming’s Big Show runs from July 29th through August 5, 2018.