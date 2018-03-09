Mike Lowell Announces Candidacy for Re-election as Sheriff of Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell announced today that he is running for a second term.

Lowell was first elected as Sweetwater County Sheriff in 2014. Prior to the election, he served 32 years with the Rock Springs Police Department, 12 of which he held the position of RSPD Chief.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts with an emphasis on Criminal Justice. He served with the United States Marine Corps both on active duty and as a member of the Marine Corps Reserve. He and his wife, Virginia, have six children and 14 grandchildren, plus another on the way.

Among Lowell’s professional and civic affiliations are the National Sheriff’s Association, the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Rifle Association, the American Legion (Life Member), the USMC Heritage Foundation, the National Museum of the Marine Corps (Founding Member), and the Governor’s Task Force on School Safety and Security.

A campaign website is under construction and will go live in the near future. To reach the campaign staff, email contactus@reelectsheriffmikelowell.com. The campaign’s Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/ReElectSheriffMikeLowell/.

“My message for the people of Sweetwater County is this:” Lowell said, “To judge our level of success and accomplishments over the past three years, just check the record. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your Sheriff, and I would welcome the opportunity to continue leading the committed professionals of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in their most important duty: protecting what you value most.”