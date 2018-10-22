Miss Wyoming USA 2019 To Make Guest Appearance At Veterans Freedom Race

Newly crowned Miss Wyoming USA’s Addison Treesh will be making a special guest appearance at the second annual Veterans Freedom Race this November in Green River. Treesh will assist in handing out the medals to the runners who place in each race.

Advertisement

Treesh is a Gillette native who has been very involved throughout her community volunteering at the soup kitchen, cleaning up local highways, and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. As a junior at the University of Wyoming, She is currently pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing & Management as well as a minor through the Honor’s College.

Treesh has a passion for making scholarships available to all people looking to pursue a higher education in college. She has noticed how difficult it can be to afford to go to college, and plans to work towards making more scholarships available to students in all areas of interests, as well as promote the importance of these scholarships by speaking to students throughout Wyoming. Her goal is to do her part in not only lowering the national student debt, but also help people be able to pursue what truly makes them happy, without the stresses of loans and debt.

Advertisement

For more information about the Freedom Race you can click here.