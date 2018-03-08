Mission at Castle Rock “Loom Crew” Donates 135 Knitted Newborn Hats to MHSC

Staff members and long-term residents at Mission at Castle Rock donated more than 135 loom-knitted hats to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County today (Thursday).

The group, know as “The Mission Loom Crew” has been working on the hats for nearly a year. Each hat comes with a Loom Crew tag, asking parents of the newborn to send them a picture of the child wearing their handmade hat.

Pictured above are, back row, from left, Kari Facinelli, Heidi Schuh, Loyce Reicher, and Sara Barenz, all of Mission at Castle Rock, and Janae Gale, MHSC Volunteer Services & Community Outreach director; and, front row, from left, Betty Watts, Anna Caudle, Bonnie Ringdahl and Vivian Sargent, long-term residents at Mission at Castle Rock.