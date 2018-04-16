Monday, April 16th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 am and 3 am, then a chance of snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a south southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 11 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 pm and 5 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.