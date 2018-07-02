Monday, July 2nd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind around 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.