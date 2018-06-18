Monday, June 18th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Isolated showers between 8 am and 3 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.