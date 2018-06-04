Monday, June 4th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.