Monday, March 12th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain before 4 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.