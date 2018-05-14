Monday, May 14th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Isolated showers between 10 am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.