Monday, May 28th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Memorial Day – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78.
