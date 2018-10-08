Monday, October 8th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Snow showers likely before 1 pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog before 7 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northeast. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday – Snow likely before 2 pm, then a chance of rain between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.