Monday, Rock Springs Could Be The Great American Main Street Award Winner

Photo: Downtown Rock Springs Facebook

According to a post on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page, late tomorrow afternoon the winner of the Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) will be announced.

Downtown Rock Springs is one of the semi-finals up for the award. Other cities vying for the title are Grapevine, Texas, Tupelo, Mississippi, Saline, Michigan, Brunswick, Maine, Oregon City, Oregon, Wausau, Wisconsin, Berlin, Maryland, Chillicothe, Missouri and Howell, Michigan.

The award recognizes exceptional Main Street communities that excel at comprehensive, preservation-based commercial district revitalization.

The semi-finalists were selected by a national jury of community development professionals and representatives of government agencies.