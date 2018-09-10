Monday, September 10th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.