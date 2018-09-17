Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke after 4 pm. Sunny, then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – Isolated showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Be the first to comment on "Monday, September 17th Sweetwater County Weather"