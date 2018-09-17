Monday, September 17th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke after 4 pm. Sunny, then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.