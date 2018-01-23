Montano Changes Pleas In Brewer and Fortuna Murders

A man charged with killing two childhood friends from Sweetwater County changed his plea yesterday in Gillette.

Michael Montano, 37, pleaded No Contest yesterday to two counts of Murder in the Second Degree and guilty to two counts of Mutilation of Dead Human Bodies, as reported by the Gillette News Record.

Montano is charged in the deaths and dismemberments of 33-year-old Phillip Brewer and 38-year-old Jody Fortuna. The three men knew each other since they were children in Sweetwater County.

Brewer and Fortuna both died of gunshot wounds. Their dismembered bodies were allegedly found in plastic tote containers in the back of Montano’s vehicle and in a storage unit in Gillette on October 8, 2016.

Prior to his change of plea, Montano was scheduled to go to trial beginning January 29th.

Montano’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Kylee Collins, is expected to change her plea on March 12, 2018. She previously pleaded Not Guilty to one count of Accessory After the Fact and two counts of Conspiracy to Mutilate Dead Human Bodies. She is expected to change her plea to reduced charges per a plea agreement.

Montano is set for sentencing in April.