Montano Sentenced To Minimum of 125 Years

A man convicted of killing two Sweetwater County men in Gillette will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Michael Montano was sentenced yesterday to a minimum of 125 years imprisonment for the murders of 33-year-old Phillip Brewer and 38-year-old Jody Fortuna. The two men’s dismembered bodies were found in Gillette in October of 2016 after they were missing for weeks.

Montano pleaded no contest to two counts of Murder in the Second Degree and guilty to two counts of Mutilation of Dead Bodies.

The Campbell County Attorney’s Office told Wyo4News that Montano was sentenced to 60 years to life for each murder charge and two-and-a-half to three years imprisonment for each mutilation charge. The sentences will be served consecutively, meaning the sentences will be served back-to-back and not at the same time.

Montano was given 565 days credit for each count for time served.

On Tuesday, Montano’s girlfriend, Kylee Collins, was sentenced to two years for her role in the deaths. She pleaded guilty to two counts of Interference with a Peace Officer and received the maximum penalty for the misdemeanor charges.

