Moose-Wilson Road To Be Closed On October 17

MOOSE, WY-To accommodate road maintenance, a brief travel closure will be in place Tuesday, October 17 on the unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park. The section of road will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. and will reopen by 5:30 p.m. The road will be graded and rolled to improve conditions which have deteriorated recently due to wet weather.

Motorists and bicyclists should plan to use an alternate route on October 17 as this temporary closure will prevent making a ‘through trip’ on the Moose-Wilson Road between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station and the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyoming.

For those wishing to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve or Death Canyon Trailheads, access will be possible by heading south from the Teton Park Road junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.

Electronic signs will be placed on Wyoming Highway 390 to alert park visitors and local residents of the scheduled road closure. For travelers heading south to Teton Village from the Moose area, signs will also be placed near the junction of the Teton Park Road.

Roadwork schedules may change, or be delayed, due to weather conditions, equipment malfunction, or other extenuating circumstances. The Moose-Wilson Road between Granite Canyon Trailhead and the Death Canyon Road junction is scheduled to close for the season the evening of October 31.