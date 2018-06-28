Moose-Wilson Road to Close Monday Night for Grading Operations

MOOSE, WY- The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for road grading beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, July 2 and will reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 3. If the road maintenance work is not completed during this one night, the road will also be closed the following night during the same time frame. Grading will improve the road surface and provide a better and safer experience for motorists and cyclists.

Advertisement

This will be the first of three scheduled road grading operations that will take place this summer. Night grading operations are also scheduled for mid-August and late September. These night grading operations are in addition to dust abatement treatments which take place throughout the summer. The additional grading is necessary between the dust abatement applications to maintain the road surface in light of increased daily traffic.

During the overnight closure, park visitors should plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent making a ‘through trip’ on the Moose-Wilson Road. The closure will extend from the Granite Canyon Entrance Station to a gate south of the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center.Electronic signs will be placed on Wyoming Highway 390 and near Moose to alert park visitors and local residents of the scheduled road closure.

Advertisement

The grading operations and dust abatement treatments will continue until the unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road is reconstructed and paved, as determined in the Moose-Wilson Corridor Comprehension Management Plan Record of Decision. The park is working in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration to create a preliminary design for the unpaved section, as well as other improvements to the road. Initial work related to paving is anticipated to begin in late fall 2019.

Roadwork schedules may change, or be delayed, due to weather conditions, equipment malfunction, or other extenuating circumstances.