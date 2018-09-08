Mop Up And Rehabilitation Through Weekend

The Britania Mountain Fire remains 32,089 acres and the fire is 95% contained. The Wyoming State Type 3 Incident Management Team will continue to manage the fire through the weekend. Today, engines and hand crews continued mop up on the west side of the fire, worked on chipping operations along Palmer Canyon Road, backhauled firefighting equipment off the fire line and patrolled the north, east and west flanks of the fire. This work will continue through the weekend. As containment increases, excess firefighting resources are returning home or being reassigned to other incidents. The number of firefighters assigned to the incident has decreased to 167 personnel.

On Friday, county officials confirmed one residence in Albany County and 6 outbuildings in both Albany and Platte Counties had been lost. The respective county authorities have contacted these property owners. This is in addition to the 4 residence and 15 outbuildings that were previously reported.

Advertisement

Change – Fire Information: Starting this morning all future Britania Mountain Fire information will be provided by Platte and Albany Counties, Departments of Emergency Management. Fire information can be found at the following sites:

Platte County Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PlatteCountyWY/posts/?ref=page_internal

Albany County Website: http://www.co.albany.wy.us/ema.aspx

This will be the final Britania Mountain Fire Update from the Wyoming State Type 3 Incident Management Team.

Area residents can expect to see smoke from the fire as interior pockets of vegetation burnout. This activity poses no threat to containment lines and is expected to continue until significant precipitation occurs over the fire area. Anyone entering the burn area should be aware of hazards that could include loose rocks, flash flooding, debris flows, and damaged/weakened trees. Avoid the area during high winds and be alert for falling trees.

Evacuations and Closures: Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for residences north of Palmer Canyon Road in Platte County west of the Laramie River to the Albany County line. Evacuations are also in place for Albany County residents from the Platte County line to Cottonwood Road. Palmer Canyon Road remains closed in the fire area in both Platte County and Albany County.

To sign up for emergency alerts, residents of Platte County can visit https://bit.ly/2Lyewed; Albany County residents can visit https://bit.ly/2wx8wwO to sign up. Evacuees and property owners affected by the fire in Platte County should email emergmgmt@plattecountywyoming.com with contact information including name, address, email, and phone number. Evacuees and property owners affected by the fire in Albany County should email ema@co.albany.wy.us with the same information. This contact information will be used by the respective emergency management agency to provide recovery information to homeowners.

Advertisement

Fire Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in effect in Platte County. Details on those restrictions can be found at https://bit.ly/2wu4Psl

or all (307) 331-8521. Additionally, all BLM administered lands within Platte County are also under partial fire restrictions, for more info on BLM fire restrictions in Wyoming go to https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/wyoming/fire. There are no fire restrictions in effect for Albany County.

Britania Mountain Fire Statistics:

Size: 32,089 acres

Containment: 95%

Total Personnel: 167

Cause: Lightning

Location: Approximately 6 miles west of Wheatland, WY

Ownership in Acres: Private – (Albany Co) 13,674 (Platte Co) 13,716, U.S. Forest Service – 2,082, State – 1,916, BLM – 701