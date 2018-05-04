More Than $3,000 Raised by Green River Lady Wolves Soccer Team For Local Resident

The Green River Lady Wolves Soccer team raised just over $3,000 for nine-year-old Green River resident Hunter Haselhun during their “Freezin for a Reason” event yesterday.

A total of $1,961 was raised for the Polar Plunge event itself. The team raised the additional $1,426.53 from the 50/50 raffle for a total of $3,387.55.

Donations will be donated to Hunter to help pay for medical bills after he became gravely ill and had to be airlifted to Salt Lake City, UT where he remained in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for approximately two weeks.

Hunter’s mom Tina Rodriguez has been a part of the GRHS Lady Wolves Soccer since she was a player, now she is a volunteer member of the coaching staff.