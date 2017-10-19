Morley Pleads Not Guilty In Railroad Death

A man charged in the death of another man on the railroad tracks near Wamsutter entered a plea during his arraignment today.

Dennis Keith Morley, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter before 3rd Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery today.

Morley is accused of pushing 26-year-old Eric Michael Barrett from a moving train during an altercation on August 18th.

If convicted, Morley faces up to 20 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

Morley remains held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

A trial date for Morley has tentatively been set for February 12, 2018.

Ashley Nicole Chandler, 29, also faces charges in the incident. Chandler is charged with Accessory After the Fact and awaits a preliminary hearing in Rock Springs Circuit Court on October 25th.

Chandler remains held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $80,000 cash or surety bond.

Click here to read more about the case.