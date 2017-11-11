Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming Cowboys Ready To Take On Air Force: This week’s game will pit the No. 2 scoring defense in the Mountain West in Wyoming against the No. 1 scoring offense in the league in Air Force. More information here.
- Veterans Day Breakfast Served At American Legion Today, Flag Ceremonies To Follow: A breakfast for all veterans will be served at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs on Veterans Day. More information here.
- Waves With Heroes Canceled: A fundraiser for the Rock Springs High School Girls Swimming and Diving team has been canceled. More information here.
- Green River Dog Injured By Wildcat: A dog suffered non-life threatening injuries last night after reportedly getting in a fight with a wildcat. More information here.
- Area Scouts And Cub Scouts Will Be Scouting For Food: On Saturday, November 18, local Scouts in Rock Springs and Green River will be Scouting for Food. More information here.
- Fireworks Donation Page Currently Active: The City of Rock Springs has launched a website which provides residents the opportunity to pay for a fireworks display on the Fourth of July. More information here.
- Archie Hay Post 24 Has Baskets For Newest Community Members: The first baby boy and the first baby girl born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on or after Veterans Day already have big gift baskets waiting for them. More information here.
- Cowgirls Volleyball Wins At San Jose State: The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team earned a three-set sweep over San Jose State on Thursday night. More information here.
National & International News:
Be the first to comment on "Morning News Roundeup: November 11, 2017"