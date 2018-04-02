Morning News Roundup: April 2, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Suspect Wanted In Connection With Suspected Meth Lab: Local Agencies respond to a residential fire discovering possible explosive devices and a suspected Clandestine Meth Lab. More information here.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda: April 3, 2018: More information here.

Green River City Council Agenda: April 3, 2018: More information here.

Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: April 3, 2018: More information here.

MHSC Scores High In National Medicare Survey: In a press release sent to Wyo4News by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, it was reported that MHSC recently submitted its Medicare Incentive Payment System (MIPS) data for 2017 with a score of 98 out of 100. More information here.

Two Free Training Opportunities in Sweetwater County: Two free training opportunities will be offered in Sweetwater County in the coming months. More information here.

Casino Fever Night A Success For Young At Heart Community Center: During their 2018 Casino Fever Night, the Young at Heart Community Center raised a total of $15,326. More information here.

Rock Springs UW Scholarship Reception and Auction Ticket Deadline is April 9th: The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) 26th Annual Scholarship Reception and Auction, sponsored locally by Wyo4News, will be coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex on Friday, April 20th. More information here.

Young at Heart Community Center Events Calendar for 4/2-4/6: View calendar here.

Sports:

Wyoming Fans Have One Last Season to Appreciate Marcus Epps and Andrew Wingard: On Sept. 19, 2015, the Wyoming Cowboy football team faced Washington State in Pullman, Wash. When the Cowboy defense took the field that day, the starting lineup featured redshirt freshman Marcus Epps at strong safety and true freshman Andrew Wingard at free safety. More information here.

Cowgirl Tennis Wins Final Home Match: In its home finale, the Wyoming tennis team (9-6 overall, 1-1 MW) bounced back with a 5-2 win over the Utah State Aggies (11-9 overall, 1-0 MW) yesterday in Laramie. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

