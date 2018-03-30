Morning News Roundup: March 30, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Social Media Reports of Dog Fighting: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on Internet reports of dog fighting in the Rock Springs and Green River areas. More information here.

Flaten Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges in Sweetwater County: A Green River man accused of secretly videotaping people in local communities pleaded not guilty today to multiple counts. More information here.

St. Patrick’s Day DUI Crackdown Nets 3 DWUI Arrests: As part of the county-wide, multi-agency DUI Crackdown this past St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement arrested (3) drunk drivers, and made (3) other arrests from traffic stops. More information here.

Hospital Gets High Marks: Adhering to strict quality measures will mean higher reimbursements on Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Medicare claims. More information here.

Stolen Car Found in Evanston, Police Continue to Seek Info: A vehicle stolen in Green River earlier this month has been located in Evanston, and investigators are still seeking information on the case. More information here.

Chase Rice to Play at Wyoming’s Big Show: The Sweetwater Events Complex announced that country music singer Chase Rice will perform during Wyoming’s Big Show. More information here.

New Locations for Some County Offices: Effective April 1, 2018, the following three Sweetwater County offices and services have moved to new locations. More information here.

Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Power Board Director Resigns: In a statement from the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board, Executive Director Robin Etienne, has resigned. More information here.

UW Law Students Make History in National Negotiations Competition: Two University of Wyoming College of Law students earned recognition at the National Black Law Students Association (NBLSA) Nelson Mandela International Negotiations Competition in Brooklyn, N.Y., earlier this month. More information here.

Sports:

Tom Benich Invitational on Tap for Wyoming Track and Field: The University of Wyoming track & field team will compete as a full squad for the first time during the 2018 outdoor season on Saturday, traveling to Greeley, Colo., for the annual Tom Benich Invitational. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

