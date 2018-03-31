Morning News Roundup: March 31, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Suspect Wanted In Connection With Suspected Meth Lab: Local Agencies respond to a residential fire discovering possible explosive devices and a suspected Clandestine Meth Lab. More information here.

Easter 2018 Events in Sweetwater County: With Easter on Sunday, several events are taking place in Sweetwater County in celebration of the holiday. More information here.

Two Free Training Opportunities in Sweetwater County: Two free training opportunities will be offered in Sweetwater County in the coming months. More information here.

Casino Fever Night A Success For Young At Heart Community Center: During their 2018 Casino Fever Night, the Young at Heart Community Center raised a total of $15,326. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming Fans Have One Last Season to Appreciate Marcus Epps and Andrew Wingard: On Sept. 19, 2015, the Wyoming Cowboy football team faced Washington State in Pullman, Wash. When the Cowboy defense took the field that day, the starting lineup featured redshirt freshman Marcus Epps at strong safety and true freshman Andrew Wingard at free safety. More information here.

